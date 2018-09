(Airs 08/31/18 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo and his Democratic primary challenger Cynthia Nixon face off in their only debate before the Sept 13 election, our political observer Alan Chartock will share his thoughts on how the debate went and what impact, if any, it will have on the election, and A number of groups gathered across New York this week to sound off on the state’s policy of valuing solar energy.