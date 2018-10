Listen to the interview with Linda O'Connell

A first-ever “Civics Fest” is scheduled in Springfield, Massachusetts this week.

Hosted by the League of Women Voters and co-sponsored by the Springfield Public Schools and Springfield College, the event is intended to foster civic knowledge and celebrate democracy.

The inaugural Springfield Civics Fest is Thursday, October 25th at 6 p.m. at Springfield College.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Linda O’Connell of the Springfield League of Women Voters.