Former NY-19 Democratic Candidate Helps Drive Voter Turnout Effort

By Allison Dunne 55 minutes ago

One of the defeated candidates in the seven-person Democratic primary for New York’s 19th Congressional District is involved in a new endeavor. Gareth Rhodes is executive director of Show Up 2018, whose motto is “Make America Yours Again.” WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Rhodes about his new role.

By young, he means 18-29 years old. Show Up 2018, which was founded by prominent Democrats Dennis and Karen Mehiel, is a nationwide effort.

In New York, applications must be postmarked no later than October 12 and received by a board of elections no later than October 17 for people to be eligible to vote in the general election, November 6.

