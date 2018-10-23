City Funding Will Allow Shelter To Stay Open Longer

A homeless shelter in Burlington, Vermont, will be able to stay open two more months because of city funding.

The Safe Harbor Health Center has received $60,000 in additional city funding and the shelter will stay open from Nov. 1 to June 15.

Local 22 News reports Homeless Health Care Programs Director Erin Ahearn says an extended timeline will allow the facility to help more people. Ahearn says the city's homeless population struggled earlier this year with unexpectedly cold weather in April.

The facility doesn't have strict sobriety requirements, allowing it to help people with substance use disorders. Safe Harbor also offers mental health services.

Ahearn hopes to find permanent living accommodations for everyone staying at the shelter this year.

