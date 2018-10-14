City Councilors Seek Update On Springfield Biomass Project

A proposed wood-burning power plant again has the attention of officials in Springfield, Massachusetts.

After a decade of neighborhood opposition, regulatory rulings, and court battles, the developers of a proposed biomass plant in east Springfield say they plan to break ground next spring.

In response to the announcement, Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos scheduled a special meeting Monday to hear from city lawyers.

The Council once approved a special permit for the plant, but later, at the urging of then-Council President Mike Fenton voted to revoke the permit.

"We are doing everything we can to stop this project," Fenton declared in 2015.

The Conservation Law Foundation fought unsuccessfully in court against the state-issued environmental permit for the biomass project.