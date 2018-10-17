Camp Boyhaven Sold To Philanthropist

  • A vehicle parked outside a Milton town board meeting earlier this year
    A vehicle parked outside a Milton town board meeting earlier this year
    Lucas Willard / WAMC

A Capital Region Boy Scouts organization has sold a former camp once in line to be purchased by a Saratoga County town.

A $1 million deal to sell Camp Boyhaven to the Town of Milton fell apart earlier this year. Twin Rivers Council selected Milton as a potential buyer with hopes that the 300-acre Cub Scout camp would be preserved as a passive recreation park.

This week, Twin Rivers announced it had closed on the property with John Munter, Sr., a conservation-oriented philanthropist based in Middle Grove. Munter also served as board chair for Saratoga PLAN, which works on preservation in the county.

Twin Rivers Council did not disclose details of the sale.

Tags: 
Camp Boyhaven
Twin Rivers Council

