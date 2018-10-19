Cable Industry Groups Sue Vermont Over Net Neutrality Law

Five cable industry organizations are suing the state of Vermont over a new law and executive order designed to protect net neutrality in the state.

In the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, the organizations led by the American Cable Association argue that Vermont's actions violate federal laws.

The cable groups argue the Vermont rules are unconstitutional because they regulate actions outside the state of Vermont.

In a statement issued Friday Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan called the complaint without merit and the “industry action seeks to infringe on the State’s right to contract with like-minded providers.”

Net neutrality advocates worry that without rules, internet providers could create fast lanes and slow lanes that favor their own sites and apps over competitors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contents © copyright 2018. All rights reserved.