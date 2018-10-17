Related Program: 
"A Bronx Tale: The Musical" Comes To Proctors

First a one-man act,written and acted by Chazz Palminteri,  then a movie and now a musical "A Bronx Tale" takes viewers into the 1960s Bronx neighborhood.  Palminteri tells the story of a young kid caught between his relationship with his father and the mob boss he'd like to be. The story brings emotional force to a tough and gritty plot.

Chazz Palminteri played Dave Kujan in "The Usual Suspects" and was nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway".  "A Bronx Tale" is running at Proctors in Schenctady, New York October 23- 28. 

Bobby Conte Thornton In A Bronx Tale: The Musical On Broadway

Bobby Conte Thornton plays Calogero in A Bronx Tale: The Musical at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s life and one-man show, the musical is co-directed by Robert De Niro, who directed the original film, and Jerry Zaks, who directed the one man show on Broadway in 2007.

The show features a book by Palminteri and original music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The cast album is available from Ghostlight Records. A Bronx Tale is Bobby Conte Thornton’s Broadway debut and we spoke with him about working with the show's creative team and what's it's like when your dreams come true.

Alan Menken's New Doo-Wop For A Bronx Tale: The Musical

A Bronx Tale: The Musical begins previews on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre tomorrow night. The new musical features a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater. The show is co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

Based on the one-man show written and performed by Chazz Palminteri that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will takes the audience to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

The musical premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ to critical and popular acclaim earlier this year and officially opens on Broadway on December 1st.

Alan Menken joins us.

Palminteri Brings 'A Bronx Tale' To Schenectady

Proctors in Schenectady will take on a downstate feel on Sunday, March 22 when Academy Award-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri performs his one-man show A Bronx Tale, which became a beloved movie of the same name directed by Robert de Niro.

Barrington Stage Presents "The Glass Menagerie"

Barrington Stage Company’s production of Tennessee Williams’ "The Glass Menagerie" is now in previews and officially opens October 7 with performances through October 21 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Directed by Julianne Boyd, "The Glass Menagerie" stars Caitlin O’Connell as Amanda and BSC Associate Artist Mark Dold as Tom.

Tennessee Williams’ autobiographical memory play centers on frustrated writer Tom, his mother Amanda, who is fighting for her children's future while lost in memories of her Southern belle past, and his painfully shy sister Laura. Reality and illusion collide when a rare visit from a gentleman caller upsets the balance of the Wingfield family in one of the greatest American plays of the 20th century.

Joining us today is Caitlin O’Connell and Mark Dold.