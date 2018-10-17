"A Bronx Tale: The Musical" Comes To Proctors

First a one-man act,written and acted by Chazz Palminteri, then a movie and now a musical "A Bronx Tale" takes viewers into the 1960s Bronx neighborhood. Palminteri tells the story of a young kid caught between his relationship with his father and the mob boss he'd like to be. The story brings emotional force to a tough and gritty plot.
Chazz Palminteri played Dave Kujan in "The Usual Suspects" and was nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway". "A Bronx Tale" is running at Proctors in Schenctady, New York October 23- 28.
