After Write-in Win, Jo Comerford Looks Ahead To Serving In Legislature

    After a successful write-in campaign to secure the Democratic nomination in Massachusetts’ Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester Senate District, Jo Comerford’s name will be on the ballot in November.

    With no Republican or independent candidate running, Comerford is expected be elected to succeed Stan Rosenberg, the former Senate President from Amherst who resigned last May.

     Comerford, a Northampton resident, has led several nonprofit organizations that advocate for public policies.

    Recently, she spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill about her plans as a new state legislator.

