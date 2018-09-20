1461: "How Much Free Speech Is Allowed On Campus?"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1461

College and university campuses have been the birthplace of a lot of American ideas, good and bad…benign and controversial. But today, a lot of speakers are being prevented from talking about those ideas on campus…and students are one of the main culprits.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, a first amendment expert talks about the coddling of American minds on campus.

Then we’ll hear from a mental health professional and 9-11 survivor about the damage that can come from making political points from terror attacks. And we’ll spend an Academic Minute losing weight and keeping it off, by eating.