Morning weather forecast, 12/02/25

Cloudy with snow today. The snow could fall heavily at times during the day. Precipitation will mix with sleet and rain closer to the coast. Highs in the lower 30s.

Storm total accumulations:

2-4 inches in the central and northern Adirondacks, the Champlain Valley and Northern Vermont.

2-4 inches also in the lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley with a mix of snow, sleet and rain.

4-8 inches in the Catskills, I-88 corridor, Mohawk Valley, Southern Adirondacks, Capital Region, Upper Hudson Valley, Central and Southern Vermont, Pioneer Valley, Berkshires, Litchfield Hills and Mid-Hudson Valley.

Parts of the higher terrain in the Catskills, Berkshires and southern Greens could see up to 10 inches.

Snow ends this evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight. Lows in the upper teens.

Sunshine, giving way to increasing clouds tomorrow. Highs in the lower 30s.