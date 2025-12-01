Morning weather forecast, 12/01/25

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Increasing clouds tonight with light snow possible by sunrise. Lows in the lower 20s.

Cloudy with snow tomorrow. The snow could fall heavily at times during the day. Precipitation could mix with sleet and rain closer to the coast. Highs in the lower 30s.

Storm total accumulations:

2-4 inches in the central and northern Adirondacks, the Champlain Valley and Northern Vermont.

2-4 inches also in the lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley with a mix of snow and sleet.

4-8 inches in the Catskills, I-88 corridor, Mohawk Valley, Southern Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley, Central and Southern Vermont, Pioneer Valley, Berkshires, Litchfield Hills and Mid-Hudson Valley.

Parts of the higher terrain in the Catskills and Berkshires could see up to 12 inches.