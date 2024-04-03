NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 4/3/24

Cloudy and becoming windy with rain today, changing to wet snow in the hills and mountains by the end of the day. Highs near 40.

Cloudy and windy with rain, snow and sleet tonight, changing to all snow by sunrise. Lows in the lower 30s.

Cloudy and windy with snow tomorrow morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Accumulations by Thursday evening:

1-3" Greater Capital District south to the Mid Hudson Valley, I-91 in Massachusetts, Litchfield Hills.

3-5" Foothills of the Catskills, Adirondacks and Greens, Upper Hudson Valley, Rensselaer Plateau, I-88 corridor, Champlain Valley.

5-8" Catskills, Berkshires, Southern Adirondacks

8-15" Highest Adirondacks and Greens.