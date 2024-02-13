NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 2/13/24

Cloudy and breezy today with snow likely heavy at times in Southern NY and New England. Lighter amounts north to I-90 and little or no snow north of I-90. Highs in the mid 30s.

Snowfall accumulations:

5-10" Southern Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Taconics, across into the Litchfield Hills, and most of Connecticut.

2-5" Northern Catskills and Southern Berkshires, east into Central Massachusetts.

1-3" I-88 Corridor, Northern Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley.

A Coating up to 1" In the Greater Capital District, east into Southern Vermont, and the eastern Mohawk Valley.

Little or no accumulation in the Western Mohawk Valley, Adirondacks, Champlain Valley and Central and Northern Vermont.

Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers tonight. Lows in the lower 20s.

A mix of sun and clouds and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 30s.