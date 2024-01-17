NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 1/17/24

Snow today. Highs in the mid 20s.

Snowfall accumulation by the end of the day:

3-5" Catskills, Mid Hudson Valley, Western New England

2-4" Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley and Central Northern VT Pioneer Valley

1-3" Connecticut Valley, Lower Hudson Valley and Northernmost NY and New England closer to the Canadian Border

Snow ends in the evening, then partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows in the teens.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

