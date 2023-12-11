NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 12/11/23
Cloudy and windy with wet snow this morning ending as rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Total accumulation:
6-10": The Higher terrain of the Catskills, Adirondacks, and Green Mountains
4-6": Hills and mountains above 1000 feet and the Champlain Valley
2-4": Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Southern Vermont and Berkshires.
Coating up to 2": Mid Hudson Valley and Litchfield Hills.
Little or no accumulation elsewhere.
Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows in the mid 20s.
A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the upper 30s.