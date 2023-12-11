© 2023
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 12/11/23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published December 11, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Cloudy and windy with wet snow this morning ending as rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

 Total accumulation:

6-10": The Higher terrain of the Catskills, Adirondacks, and Green Mountains

4-6": Hills and mountains above 1000 feet and the Champlain Valley

2-4": Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Southern Vermont and Berkshires.

Coating up to 2": Mid Hudson Valley and Litchfield Hills.

Little or no accumulation elsewhere.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows in the mid 20s.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the upper 30s.
