NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, November 17, 2023.

Increasing clouds and breezy today with showers moving in around sunset. Highs near 60.

Cloudy with showers tonight. Lows in the low 50s.

Clouds and an early shower tomorrow. Then partly sunny, breezy and turning cooler in the afternoon. Morning highs near 50, with temperatures falling in the afternoon.