Mostly sunny and dry for the first day of August today, with highs in the lower to mid 70s and low humidity. Expect the same on Wednesday with highs a few degrees warmer, into the mid to upper 70s.

The next chance for scattered showers or possible thunderstorms will be late Thursday, with a better chance of coverage on Friday. The humidity will increase by Thursday as well with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.