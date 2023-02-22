NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 2/22/23

Increasing clouds today with rain and snow moving into the Catskills and mid and lower Hudson Valley by late afternoon and points north by this evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

Cloudy with snow, heavy at times tonight in northern New York and New England. Along I-90, snow and sleet, changing to freezing rain. In Southern NY and NE sleet and freezing rain changing to rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Snow and mixed precipitation ending tomorrow morning with snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Storm total accumulations:

6-12" (all snow) Central and Northern Adirondacks, Champlain Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Central and Northern Vermont

3-6" (Snow and some sleet) Southern Adirondacks, Saratoga area, Southern Vermont

1-3" (snow and sleet) Catskills, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Central and Western Massachusetts

A coating up to 1" (sleet) Mid Hudson Valley and the higher terrain of Western Connecticut.