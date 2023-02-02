NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast 2-2-23

A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy tonight with scattered snow showers. Lows 0 to 10 above with some places as low as 15 below in Northern NY and New England. Wind chill values as low as 30 below zero.

Mostly sunny, windy and frigid tomorrow. Highs near 0 in northern NY and New England, and 0 to 15 above elsewhere. Wind chill values will range from 10 to 40 below zero.