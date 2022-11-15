© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano’s Morning Forecast 11/15/22

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published November 15, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST
caiano.jpg

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Some sunshine early, then increasing clouds today. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cloudy with snow moving in before midnight tonight. Snow will mix with sleet and rain from I-90 south before sunrise. Lows in the lower 30s.

Rain and snow this morning, tapering off to rain showers by noon. Highs near 40.

Total accumulations:

4-6" in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains
2-4" in the Northern Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Mohawk Valley west of Amsterdam, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Southern Vermont and Northern Berkshires.
1-3" in the Southern Catskills, Greater Capital District and Central Berkshires.
1" Or Less in the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley and All of New England South of I-90.

Tags
Weather Paul CaianoMorning Weather
Paul Caiano
See stories by Paul Caiano