Paul Caiano’s Morning Forecast 11/15/22

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Some sunshine early, then increasing clouds today. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cloudy with snow moving in before midnight tonight. Snow will mix with sleet and rain from I-90 south before sunrise. Lows in the lower 30s.

Rain and snow this morning, tapering off to rain showers by noon. Highs near 40.

Total accumulations:

4-6" in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains

2-4" in the Northern Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Mohawk Valley west of Amsterdam, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Southern Vermont and Northern Berkshires.

1-3" in the Southern Catskills, Greater Capital District and Central Berkshires.

1" Or Less in the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley and All of New England South of I-90.

