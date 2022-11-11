Paul Caiano’s Morning Forecast 11/11/22

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Thickening clouds and becoming breezy today with rain moving in during the afternoon and becoming heavy by evening. Possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s.

Breezy with more rain and possibly a thunderstorm tonight. Lows near 60.

Breezy with rain and possibly a thunderstorm tomorrow morning, then partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s early, with temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s during the afternoon.

