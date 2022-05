Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, except in the 50s and 60s near the Canadian border and in Central and Northern Vermont.

A few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm tonight. Lows in the 50s north and in New England, 60s elsewhere.

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs in the 70s.