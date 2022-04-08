Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today. Highs in the upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers tonight. Lows near 40.

Mostly cloudy with showers tomorrow. Highs in the lower 50s.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings, with mild flooding in the forecast:

For the Hudson River at Troy until late tomorrow evening.

For the Schoharie Creek at Breakabeen in the Town of Fulton until late tonight.

And For the Esopus Creek at Mount Marion and Cold Brook through this afternoon.

