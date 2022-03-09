Weather Forecast | Weather Maps | Weather Radar | Hurricane Center | Traffic Cameras
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:
Cloudy with light snow moving in today and continuing into the early evening. Highs in the mid 30s.
Total accumulations:
3-5" Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Taconics, Berkshires, southernmost Green Mountains, Rensselaer Plateau.
1-3" Central and Southern Adirondacks, Central Vermont, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Mid Hudson Valley, Pioneer and Connecticut Valleys.
Coating up to 1: Lower Hudson Valley and Coastal New England, Northernmost NY and Vermont.
Evening snow showers, then partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 20s.
A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.