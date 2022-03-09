Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with light snow moving in today and continuing into the early evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

Total accumulations:

3-5" Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Taconics, Berkshires, southernmost Green Mountains, Rensselaer Plateau.

1-3" Central and Southern Adirondacks, Central Vermont, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Mid Hudson Valley, Pioneer and Connecticut Valleys.

Coating up to 1: Lower Hudson Valley and Coastal New England, Northernmost NY and Vermont.

Evening snow showers, then partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 20s.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

