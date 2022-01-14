Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy early today, then increasing sunshine and becoming windy. Temperatures starting in the upper 20s, then falling through the 20s south of I-90 and through the teens to the north. Wind chill values will fall below zero by the end of the day.

Mostly clear and windy tonight. Lows 0 to 10 below. Wind chill values 10 to 30 below zero.

Sunny tomorrow. Highs in the single digits to lower teens. Wind chill values 0 to 10 below zero.