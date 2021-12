Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Sunshine, followed by increasing clouds late today. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Light snow tonight, beginning toward midnight. Most places will receive a coating up to 2 inches of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.