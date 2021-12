Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy and windy today with rain showers, especially later in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rain this evening. Windy and turning colder with a few snow showers, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.