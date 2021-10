Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with rain, heavy at times today, especially in New England. Chance of a thunderstorm. Increasing wind closer to the coast. Highs in the 50s.

More rain and wind tonight. Some heavy rain possible. Lows in the 40s.

Increasing sunshine tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.