(12/9/21) - WAMC and the New York State Archives Partnership Trust present an encore of The Power of Words. On this program, WAMC's Alan Chartock and Best Selling Author and Biographer Joseph Persico set the scene and provide context and analysis of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Day of Infamy Speech. In addition, listeners will have an opportunity to actually hear the speech as it was delivered on December 8th, 1941.