As new documentary series debuts, WAMC salutes The Beach Boys

If Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, the unofficial soundtrack of summer is the Beach Boys. And starting this weekend, the family band from Hawthorne, California is being featured in a new documentary on Disney+.

“The Beach Boys”will focus on the group’s ascent to music stardom, and the rivalries and tragedies that have long undercut its sunny sound, and its lasting influence on pop music more than six decades since the band’s 1961 beginnings.

Over the years, we’ve interviewed a number of band members for insight on timeless hits and the personalities behind them, including Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Mike Love, and Blondie Chaplin.

