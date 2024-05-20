© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As new documentary series debuts, WAMC salutes The Beach Boys

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published May 20, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Original members of The Beach Boys, from left, Brian Wilson, David Marks, Mike Love and Al Jardine perform together during a concert at the Beacon Theater, Tuesday, May 8, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Jason DeCrow/AP
/
DECRJ
Original members of The Beach Boys, from left, Brian Wilson, David Marks, Mike Love and Al Jardine perform together during a concert at the Beacon Theater, Tuesday, May 8, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

If Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, the unofficial soundtrack of summer is the Beach Boys. And starting this weekend, the family band from Hawthorne, California is being featured in a new documentary on Disney+.

“The Beach Boys”will focus on the group’s ascent to music stardom, and the rivalries and tragedies that have long undercut its sunny sound, and its lasting influence on pop music more than six decades since the band’s 1961 beginnings.

Over the years, we’ve interviewed a number of band members for insight on timeless hits and the personalities behind them, including Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Mike Love, and Blondie Chaplin.
The Roundtable
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
Related Content
Load More