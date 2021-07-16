© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New York LG Brian Benjamin arrested in bribery scheme
The Roundtable

America In Crisis And Renewal

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Joe Donahue
Published April 12, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book cover for "Last Best Hope" blue text on a white background
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
/
Farrar, Straus and Giroux

George Packer is an award-winning author and staff writer at The Atlantic. His previous books include "The Unwinding: An Inner History of the New America" (winner of the National Book Award), "The Assassins’ Gate: America in Iraq," and "Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century" (winner of the Hitchens Prize and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for biography). 

In the year 2020, Americans suffered one rude blow after another to their health, livelihoods, and collective self-esteem. A ruthless pandemic, an inept and malign government response, polarizing protests, and an election marred by conspiracy theories left many citizens in despair about their country and its democratic experiment. With pitiless precision, the year exposed the nation’s underlying conditions—discredited elites, weakened institutions, blatant inequalities—and how difficult they are to remedy.

In Last Best Hope, George Packer traces the shocks back to their sources. 

Tags

The Roundtable Politicsgovermentamericainequalityinstitutions
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More