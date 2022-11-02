Burlington Electric Department testing new type of wind turbine

The Burlington, Vermont Electric Department is partnering with a Massachusetts company to pilot a new type of wind turbine.

ARC Industries, based in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, has developed a new wind turbine it calls The Orb.

An 8-foot by 6-foot Orb has been installed on the rooftop of the Burlington International Airport parking garage.

The turbine is designed to work in all weather conditions and generate electricity even in slight breezes.

The Burlington Electric Department is partnering with the company on a one-year pilot program to explore rooftop wind generation.

