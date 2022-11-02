© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Burlington Electric Department testing new type of wind turbine

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 2, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT
Burlington Electric headquarters
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Burlington Electric Department headquarters

The Burlington, Vermont Electric Department is partnering with a Massachusetts company to pilot a new type of wind turbine.

ARC Industries, based in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, has developed a new wind turbine it calls The Orb.

An 8-foot by 6-foot Orb has been installed on the rooftop of the Burlington International Airport parking garage.

The turbine is designed to work in all weather conditions and generate electricity even in slight breezes.

The Burlington Electric Department is partnering with the company on a one-year pilot program to explore rooftop wind generation.

Tags
News Burlington Electric Departmentwind energywind turbinesARC Industries
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley