UVM to lead snow study

The University of Vermont and colleges across New England have received funding to study snow.

The University of Vermont has been awarded $3.3 million from the National Science Foundation to lead the Snow STORE, or Science and Technology for Operations, Research, and Economic Development in Northern New England, study. The University of New Hampshire will receive $2.6 million as primary collaborator. UVM President Marlene Tromp says it is critical to understand the impact of snow on weather, flooding, and the winter recreation economy.

“It’s in partnership with 10 universities. It’s going to help to understand our snowpack better and the changing snowpack in a new climate.”

The funds will allow researchers to improve computer model simulations of northern New England water resources and mountain weather and determine how winter weather affects economic development.