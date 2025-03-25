Bestselling author Michael Lewis invited his favorite writers, including Casey Cep, Dave Eggers, John Lanchester, Geraldine Brooks and, Sarah Vowell to join him in finding someone doing an interesting job for the government and writing about them.The vivid profile in "Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service" edited by Michael Lewis" blows up the stereotype of the irrelevant bureaucrat. They show how the essential business of government makes our lives possible, and how much it matters.

Listen • 11:24