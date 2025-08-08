Samsun Knight is a writer, graduate of the Iowa Writers Workshop, and a Truman Capote Fellow. His new novel “Likeness” is intimate, riveting, and raw.On a summer evening in the 1990s Ann learns that one of her husband’s lovers is expecting his child, only a few weeks after finding out she too is pregnant. Meanwhile Sandy, the lover, works to find her own path forward through her surprise pregnancy searching through diaries, grocery lists, and séances with the dead she tries to remember just enough of her original sense of direction to make her own way home. Based on his own up brining in a polyamorous family the book speaks to Samsun’s complicated family with his parents in an open marriage. Also, to those of us who grew up with multiple parents and half or step siblings.

