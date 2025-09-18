© 2025
NY Renews Coalition

  • The NESE line would carry gas underwater from New Jersey to a connection in the Rockaways.
    News
    PSC approves NESE pipeline
    Dave Lucas
    New York's Public Service Commission has approved National Grid’s long-term gas plan, which includes the Northeast Supply Enhancement project pipeline that would carry gas underwater from New Jersey to a connection in the Rockaways.