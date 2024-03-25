“E(n)ternal Lighf: The Eternal Ecosystem Exposed” is an exhibition of original paintings by Ntangou Badila that is currently on display in the entryway galleries at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York through April 14.The work in the collection explores the human ecosystem and the interconnectedness between nature, grief, healing, and wellness through visual art, movement, traditional healing practices, and musical performance.

