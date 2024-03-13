Miriam Rogers

Capital Region Language Center is the area's largest local world language instruction school. Over the past 20 years, the school has grown from two Spanish classes a week to a team of 30 teachers, providing instruction in 13 languages, including: American Sign Language (ASL); Arabic; Chinese; English; French; German; Japanese; Korean; Latin and Portuguese (both Brazilian and European) and Spanish. They also provide communication workshops for organizations and employers. CRLC will host a virtual information session on Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

