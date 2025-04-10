-
The new book "Death Is Our Business: Russian Mercenaries and the New Era of Private Warfare" is the inside story of how the Wagner Group made private military companies inextricable from Russia's anti-western foreign strategy by independent journalist John Lechner. Lechner made his first trip to the Central African Republic in 2019 where he began researching the effect of Russian intervention on the country's armed politics.