With recent snow on the ground and tons being pumped out of snowmakers, the slopes at Berkshire East in western Massachusetts are ready to go as ski season shifts into full gear. The resort’s leadership says more people are hitting the slopes these days – both in Franklin County and across the country. Berkshire East officials as well as Congressman Richard Neal gathered Monday to mark the progress - and how key, federal support for businesses during the pandemic played a role.

