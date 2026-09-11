Residents and Ironworkers butt heads over Amazon PILOT in Wawayanda

As plans for an Amazon fulfillment center in a Hudson Valley town continue to take shape, many residents are voicing their frustrations. But many construction workers see a jobs opportunity.

Matthew Stoddard is the business manager for Ironworkers Local Union 417. He was just one union member to back the Amazon plan at Thursday's Orange County Industrial Development Agency meeting. They see it as an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area.

On the other hand, a number of residents of the town of Wawayanda also attended the meeting to voice concern.

After the proceedings, Stoddard and one resident began to argue.

“Is this a dream project? This isn't Disneyland. This isn't. I get it. That's why I when I stood up there, I said, I understand what you guys are saying. We're not against you, but we're trying to feed our families,” Stoddard said.

IDA CEO Bill Fioravanti says the plan shrunk from an initial 20-year payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, agreement down to 10 years. It would have Amazon pay about $20 million in place of paying property taxes. Amazon would also receive almost $70 million in tax subsidies.

After the PILOT, Fioravanti says, Amazon would have to pay $9 million per year, most of which would go to the school district.

Despite the possible financial benefits to the community, some residents voiced concerns about Amazon coming into the community, and pointed to complaints of union-busting in New York and a class-action lawsuit alleging violations of pregnant worker’s rights.

Residents also said a trillion dollar company like Amazon does not need any tax breaks.

Edna Citron, a 40-year Wawayanda resident, says that most families in the town will not benefit from the project.

“We're all going to pay for this and at this time, in this government, in this society, you're asking more of us and less of Amazon,” Citron said to applause.

Amazon responded that the project would be a significant investment in Orange County, and benefits the community “well before the facility opens its doors.” Amazon said the lawsuit for pregnant workers contains inaccuracies and details, and that Amazon provides among the most comprehensive benefits in the industry. It said workers have always had the choice to join unions, but already offers what they’re requesting, like competitive pay, health benefits, and career growth.

