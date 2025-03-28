WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/22/25
Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 22nd, 2025:
Human Highway
Neil Young
Oceanside/Countryside
The Old Homestead
Neil Young
Oceanside/Countryside
Lost
Meat Puppets
Meat Puppets II
Les McCann
A Little 3/4 Time for God & Co.
Fish This Week
Black Currant Jam
Moby Grape
Grape Jam
Sugaree
Grateful Dead
Europe '72 Vol: 1 4/7/72
You Won't Let Me Go
Thornell Schwartz with Bill Leslie
Soul Cookin;
Another Day to Run
Bill Withers
Still Bill
Paul Bley
Start
New Music Second Wave (Various artists)