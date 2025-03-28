© 2025
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/22/25

By Lucas Willard
Published March 28, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 22nd, 2025:

Human Highway
Neil Young
Oceanside/Countryside

The Old Homestead
Neil Young
Oceanside/Countryside

Lost
Meat Puppets
Meat Puppets II

Les McCann
A Little 3/4 Time for God & Co.
Fish This Week

Black Currant Jam
Moby Grape
Grape Jam

Sugaree
Grateful Dead
Europe '72 Vol: 1 4/7/72

You Won't Let Me Go
Thornell Schwartz with Bill Leslie
Soul Cookin;

Another Day to Run
Bill Withers
Still Bill

Paul Bley
Start
New Music Second Wave (Various artists)

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
