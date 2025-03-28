WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/22/25

Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 22nd, 2025:

Human Highway

Neil Young

Oceanside/Countryside

The Old Homestead

Neil Young

Oceanside/Countryside

Lost

Meat Puppets

Meat Puppets II

Les McCann

A Little 3/4 Time for God & Co.

Fish This Week

Black Currant Jam

Moby Grape

Grape Jam

Sugaree

Grateful Dead

Europe '72 Vol: 1 4/7/72

You Won't Let Me Go

Thornell Schwartz with Bill Leslie

Soul Cookin;

Another Day to Run

Bill Withers

Still Bill

Paul Bley

Start

New Music Second Wave (Various artists)