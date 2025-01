Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 19th, 2025:

This town ain't big enough for the both of us

Sparks

Kimono My House

The Opening/Capricorn

George Duke

Faces in Reflection

Sly

Herbie Hancock

Headhunters

Sing Swan Song/One More Night

Can

Ege Bamyasi

Set Us Free

Eddie Harris & Les McCann

Second Movement

Midnight Creeper

Lou Donaldson

Midnight Creeper