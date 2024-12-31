WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/28/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 28th, 2024:
Breaking Up Somebody's Home
Albert King
I'll Play the Blues For You
Please Be On That 519/I Had A Dream Last Night
Lonesome Sundown
Lonesome Sundown
The Music's Hot/You Can't Make It
Slim Harpo
Slim Harpo Knew The Blues
Medley
The Modern Jazz Quartet
The Modern Jazz Quartet
What Is This Thing Called Love?
Bill Evans
Portrait in Jazz
Drum Solo from Pursuance/Impressions [John Coltrane]
Elvin Jones [John Coltrane]
Elvin Jones: The Impulse Years