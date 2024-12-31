© 2025
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/28/24

By Lucas Willard
Published December 31, 2024 at 10:07 AM EST
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 28th, 2024:

Breaking Up Somebody's Home
Albert King
I'll Play the Blues For You

Please Be On That 519/I Had A Dream Last Night
Lonesome Sundown
Lonesome Sundown

The Music's Hot/You Can't Make It
Slim Harpo
Slim Harpo Knew The Blues

Medley
The Modern Jazz Quartet
The Modern Jazz Quartet

What Is This Thing Called Love?
Bill Evans
Portrait in Jazz

Drum Solo from Pursuance/Impressions [John Coltrane]
Elvin Jones [John Coltrane]
Elvin Jones: The Impulse Years

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
