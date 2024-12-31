WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/28/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 28th, 2024:

Breaking Up Somebody's Home

Albert King

I'll Play the Blues For You

Please Be On That 519/I Had A Dream Last Night

Lonesome Sundown

Lonesome Sundown

The Music's Hot/You Can't Make It

Slim Harpo

Slim Harpo Knew The Blues

Medley

The Modern Jazz Quartet

The Modern Jazz Quartet

What Is This Thing Called Love?

Bill Evans

Portrait in Jazz

Drum Solo from Pursuance/Impressions [John Coltrane]

Elvin Jones [John Coltrane]

Elvin Jones: The Impulse Years