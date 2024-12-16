WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/14/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 14th, 2024:

Ladies from Town

Miracle Legion

You're the One Lee

Child's Christmas in Wales

John Cale

Paris 1919

8:05/Come in the Morning

Moby Grape

Moby Grape

Hey! Little Child

Alex Chilton

Like Flies on Sherbert

Candy Man

Grateful Dead

American Beauty

Nickels and Dimes

Dougie Poole

The Rainbow Wheel of Death

Magnolia

J.J. Cale

Naturally

Kojak Columbo

Harry Nilsson

Duit on Mon Dei

Dance to the Lady

John Handy

Projections

Chipero

Om & Dom Um Romao

Om With Dom Um Romao