Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/14/24

By Lucas Willard
Published December 16, 2024 at 6:08 PM EST
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 14th, 2024:

Ladies from Town
Miracle Legion
You're the One Lee

Child's Christmas in Wales
John Cale
Paris 1919

8:05/Come in the Morning
Moby Grape
Moby Grape

Hey! Little Child
Alex Chilton
Like Flies on Sherbert

Candy Man
Grateful Dead
American Beauty

Nickels and Dimes
Dougie Poole
The Rainbow Wheel of Death

Magnolia
J.J. Cale
Naturally

Kojak Columbo
Harry Nilsson
Duit on Mon Dei

Dance to the Lady
John Handy
Projections

Chipero
Om & Dom Um Romao
Om With Dom Um Romao

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
