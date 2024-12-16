WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/14/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 14th, 2024:
Ladies from Town
Miracle Legion
You're the One Lee
Child's Christmas in Wales
John Cale
Paris 1919
8:05/Come in the Morning
Moby Grape
Moby Grape
Hey! Little Child
Alex Chilton
Like Flies on Sherbert
Candy Man
Grateful Dead
American Beauty
Nickels and Dimes
Dougie Poole
The Rainbow Wheel of Death
Magnolia
J.J. Cale
Naturally
Kojak Columbo
Harry Nilsson
Duit on Mon Dei
Dance to the Lady
John Handy
Projections
Chipero
Om & Dom Um Romao
Om With Dom Um Romao