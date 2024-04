Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 20th, 2024:

Shine

Be Bop Deluxe

Live in the Air Age

Fancy Dancer

Bobbi Humphrey

Fancy Dancer

Haitian Divorce

Steely Dan

The Royal Scam

Always At Night

Osees

Intercepted Message

Waves

Hum

Inlet

Consolation Prize

Julie Doiron

I Can Wonder What You Did With Your Day

Far East Man

George Harrison

The Dark Horse

You've Got a Friend

Carole King

Tapestry

Here Comes Sunshine

Grateful Dead

Wake of the Flood