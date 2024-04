WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, April 13th, 2024:

Day One

Toro y Moi

Anything in Return

The Man with the 4-Way Hips

Tom Tom Club

Close to the Bone

Stone Woman/Boys and Girls

Bryan Ferry

Boys and Girls

Done Changed My Way of Loving

Taj Mahal

The Natch'l Blues

The Ballad of Geraldine

Donavan

The World of Donavan

Oh My God

Richard Davis

Philosophy of the Spiritual

Jet Girl

Heldon

Interface