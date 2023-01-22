WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/21/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 21st, 2023:

Orleans/Cowboy Movie

Artist: David Crosby

Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name

Present/Volare

Artist: Yukihiro Takahashi

Album: Saravah!

Little Hands

Artist: Skip Spence

Album: Oar

Blackbird Chain

Artist: Beck

Album: Morning Phase

War on War

Artist: Wilco

Album: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes

Artist: Elvis Costello

Album: My Aim is True

Up on the Sun

Artist: Meat Puppets

Album: Up on the Sun

Chase, I Hardly Know Ya

Artist: Marietta

Album: Summer Death

Bob Dylan’s 115th Dream

Artist: Bob Dylan

Album: Bringing it All Back Home