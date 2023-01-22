© 2023
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/21/23

By Lucas Willard
Published January 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 21st, 2023:

Orleans/Cowboy Movie
Artist: David Crosby
Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name

Present/Volare
Artist: Yukihiro Takahashi
Album: Saravah!

Little Hands
Artist: Skip Spence
Album: Oar

Blackbird Chain
Artist: Beck
Album: Morning Phase

War on War
Artist: Wilco
Album: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes
Artist: Elvis Costello
Album: My Aim is True

Up on the Sun
Artist: Meat Puppets
Album: Up on the Sun

Chase, I Hardly Know Ya
Artist: Marietta
Album: Summer Death

Bob Dylan’s 115th Dream
Artist: Bob Dylan
Album: Bringing it All Back Home

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
