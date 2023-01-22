WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/21/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 21st, 2023:
Orleans/Cowboy Movie
Artist: David Crosby
Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name
Present/Volare
Artist: Yukihiro Takahashi
Album: Saravah!
Little Hands
Artist: Skip Spence
Album: Oar
Blackbird Chain
Artist: Beck
Album: Morning Phase
War on War
Artist: Wilco
Album: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes
Artist: Elvis Costello
Album: My Aim is True
Up on the Sun
Artist: Meat Puppets
Album: Up on the Sun
Chase, I Hardly Know Ya
Artist: Marietta
Album: Summer Death
Bob Dylan’s 115th Dream
Artist: Bob Dylan
Album: Bringing it All Back Home