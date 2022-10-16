WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/15/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 15th, 2022:
My Stove's on Fire
Artist: Robert Lester Folsom
Album: Music and Dreams
The 'In' Crowd
Artist: Bryan Ferry
Album: Another Time, Another Place
Oye Como Va
Artist: Santana
Album: Abraxas
Smack Dab in the Middle
Artist: Ry Cooder
Album: Chicken Skin Music
007 (Shanty Town)
Artist: Desmond Dekker
Album: The Harder They Come OST
Teenage Head
Artist: Flamin' Groovies
Album: Still Shakin'
A Spy in the House of Love
Artist: The dB's
Album: Like This
Hammond Song
Artist: The Roches
Album: The Roches
Mississippi Half Step
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Wake of the Flood
Look at Me
Artist: John Lennon
Album: John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band
Crazy Mama
Artist: J.J. Cale
Album: Naturally
Another Time, Another Place
Artist: Bryan Ferry
Album: Another Time, Another Place