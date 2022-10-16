WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/15/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 15th, 2022:

My Stove's on Fire

Artist: Robert Lester Folsom

Album: Music and Dreams

The 'In' Crowd

Artist: Bryan Ferry

Album: Another Time, Another Place

Oye Como Va

Artist: Santana

Album: Abraxas

Smack Dab in the Middle

Artist: Ry Cooder

Album: Chicken Skin Music

007 (Shanty Town)

Artist: Desmond Dekker

Album: The Harder They Come OST

Teenage Head

Artist: Flamin' Groovies

Album: Still Shakin'

A Spy in the House of Love

Artist: The dB's

Album: Like This

Hammond Song

Artist: The Roches

Album: The Roches

Mississippi Half Step

Artist: Grateful Dead

Album: Wake of the Flood

Look at Me

Artist: John Lennon

Album: John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band

Crazy Mama

Artist: J.J. Cale

Album: Naturally

Another Time, Another Place

Artist: Bryan Ferry

Album: Another Time, Another Place