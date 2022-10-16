WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/15/22

© 2022
Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 15th, 2022:

My Stove's on Fire
Artist: Robert Lester Folsom
Album: Music and Dreams

The 'In' Crowd
Artist: Bryan Ferry
Album: Another Time, Another Place

Oye Como Va
Artist: Santana
Album: Abraxas

Smack Dab in the Middle
Artist: Ry Cooder
Album: Chicken Skin Music

007 (Shanty Town)
Artist: Desmond Dekker
Album: The Harder They Come OST

Teenage Head
Artist: Flamin' Groovies
Album: Still Shakin'

A Spy in the House of Love
Artist: The dB's
Album: Like This

Hammond Song
Artist: The Roches
Album: The Roches

Mississippi Half Step
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Wake of the Flood

Look at Me
Artist: John Lennon
Album: John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band

Crazy Mama
Artist: J.J. Cale
Album: Naturally

Another Time, Another Place
Artist: Bryan Ferry
Album: Another Time, Another Place

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
